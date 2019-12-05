Police: Man repeatedly punches 64-year-old Walmart employee in face for looking at him

article

Vineland police are searching for a man they say repeatedly punched a 64-year-old Walmart employee in the face for looking at him.

Investigators say the incident happened at the Walmart store on W. Landis Ave on Sunday, Dec. 1. The employee sustained minor injuries and was treated and later released from Inspira Medical Center.

This suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s. Police say he was with two other people who they would like to speak with.

If you have any information, please contact Ptl. A. Lane at 856-691-4111.

