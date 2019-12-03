Police locate teen with special needs who was reported missing in Frederick, Maryland
article
FREDERICK, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - UPDATE: Police say Christopher Chase has been found safe.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Police in Frederick are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy with special needs.
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news
Christopher Chase was last seen in the 1400 block of Key Parkway on Tuesday at around 3:12 p.m. He has since been located.