Police: LGBTQ flag stolen, replaced with Confederate flag at Blacksburg church

Police in Blacksburg say an LGBTQ Pride flag was stolen and replaced with a Confederate flag over the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, police opened a larceny/intimidation investigation after the flags were switched at the Wesley United Methodist Campus Ministry.

The case has been assigned to the Criminal Investigations Unit and is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the crime, you're asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.go