Police issue warning about a TikTok trend, the 'door-kicking challenge'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Maryland officials are issuing a warning to residents about a new trend emerging on social media, specifically TikTok.
According to Takoma Park police, the "door-kicking challenge" encourages individuals to kick at doors of homes and businesses for social media fame. Police say this dangerous activity poses significant risks to property and personal safety.
This trend isn't isolated to Takoma Park. Videos on TikTok suggest this challenge is happening in cities across the country.
Police say the challenge is a misdemeanor crime under Maryland Statute §6-301 and commonly referred to as "Malicious Destruction of Property." The penalty depends on the extent and value of the damage and ranges from 60 days in jail and a fine up to $500 to three years in jail and a fine up $2,500.
If you witness any incidents related to this challenge or have any information, we encourage you to contact local law enforcement immediately.