Police investigating triple shooting in Alexandria

Alexandria Police say three people were shot Sunday near the intersection of Old Dominion Road and West Glebe Road.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m. Three people were taken to a nearby hospital, two with non-life threatening injuries and one in critical condition. At this time, police do not know what led up to the shooting and no one is currently in custody.

Multiple evidence markers were visible on the scene, and a witness told Fox 5 they heard multiple gunshots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.