Police investigating shooting in Southeast DC, buses delayed on Good Hope Rd.
WASHINGTON - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Good Hope Rd in Southeast D.C. Friday morning.
FOX5 confirmed that one adult male was transported to a hospital after being shot by police. Police are reviewing video footage to confirm the incident.
Buses on Good Hope Rd are experiencing delays in both directions due to police activity, according to WMATA.
