Pedestrian left unresponsive after being struck on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring

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The Brief An adult female pedestrian was left unresponsive after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Montgomery County. Emergency crews responded to the collision around 2:10 p.m. at New Hampshire Avenue and Valley Brook Drive in Silver Spring. Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.



An adult female pedestrian was left unresponsive after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Montgomery County.

What we know:

Emergency responders were dispatched around 2:10 p.m. Friday to the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Valley Brook Drive in Silver Spring following reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Third District officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police and crews from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue located an adult female pedestrian who was unresponsive at the scene.

Who was involved

Police have not released the identity or condition of the victim.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene following the crash.

What's next:

Montgomery County police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages, and officials have not yet indicated if any charges will be filed.