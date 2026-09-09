Governor Spanberger hosts worker roundtable, visits high school in Manassas

The Brief Spanberger hosts worker roundtable to discuss paid family and medical leave. New laws expand paid sick leave and raise the minimum wage for Virginia workers. Spanberger visits Osbourn Park High School as Virginia invests $2 billion in education.



Governor Abigail Spanberger hosted a roundtable with Virginia workers in Manassas to discuss the rollout of new laws guaranteeing paid family and medical leave and paid sick leave for workers across the state.

She also toured the IBEW Local 26 Apprenticeship Facility.

Earlier this year, Spanberger signed legislation to establish a paid family and medical leave program.

The law gives more than three million workers the right to take 12 weeks of paid leave to welcome a child, care for a loved one or recover from illness without losing their income.

Spanberger also approved new laws expanding paid sick leave to all Virginia workers, raising the minimum wage to $15, strengthening protections against wage theft and requiring employers to disclose salary information in job listings.

Spanberger also visited Osbourn Park High School on Wednesday. In June, she signed Virginia’s biennial budget, which includes $2 billion in new education funding along with 4 percent raises for teachers.