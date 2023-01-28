4-year-old child shot in Southeast DC, police say

A juvenile child was hospitalized after being shot in Southeast D.C. on Saturday, according to police.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the victim, who is a 4-year-old girl, walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said she was conscious and breathing at the time, but have not released any further updates on the child's condition.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place.

They did not provide details on what led up to the shooting, or any suspects involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.