Family, friends plead for help to find missing DC mother

The Brief A missing Washington, D.C. woman was last seen at her home in Northwest on Friday, Sept. 4. Family and friends of Antoinette Forbes are expressing concern for her safety. Forbes is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



Family and friends of a missing Washington, D.C. woman are calling on the public for help to bring her home as they express deep concern for her safety.

What we know:

Antoinette Forbes, 53, vanished without a trace after she was last seen around 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at her home in the 3200 block of Nebraska Avenue, Northwest. Her car was left parked in the driveway.

Missing DC Woman Antoinette Forbes, 53

On Tuesday night, a D.C. police officer remained stationed outside her residence as the investigation continued.

Forbes' sister voiced serious concern for her safety, though she declined to share details, saying it was part of an ongoing police investigation. She also emphasized that Forbes is a dedicated mother and loving person who would never abandon her 10-year-old son or her dog, Max.

Missing DC Woman Antoinette Forbes, 53

Forbes works as an executive-level communications specialist based out of D.C. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).