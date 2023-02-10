Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southeast DC, one man transported to hospital

An officer-involved shooting occurred on Good Hope Rd in Southeast D.C. Friday morning.

Police say they received a call around 10 a.m. Friday morning of a woman who was struck with a pipe on the 1300 block of Good Hope Rd.

While responding to the call, officers witnessed a male who got into the passenger side of a four-door burgundy vehicle. An officer attempted to make a stop of that person, who refused to exit the vehicle, according to police. Police said shots were fired, and the person has been taken to an area hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

A woman in the burgundy vehicle then drove away. Police are asking for her to come forward.

"We really need to talk to you, to really put the rest of the pieces together as to what happened here," said D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee.

Contee said a "large quantity of drugs" was recovered from the person removed from the vehicle when he arrived at the hospital. He added that Metro Police will investigate whether all policies and procedures were followed in the stop.

The woman who was hit with a pipe from the original 911 call was treated by paramedics and is being interviewed by police. Police say they are unsure of any connection to the man who was shot.

Buses on Good Hope Rd were experiencing delays in both directions due to the police activity this morning, according to WMATA.

