Police investigating indecent exposure incident at Rippon Middle School

Police are investigating an indecent exposure incident that occurred Monday morning at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge.

What we know:

Officers responded to the school around 9:26 a.m. after a 13-year-old boy reported an encounter with an unknown man while on the track with his mother. According to police, the teen had separated from his mother when the man exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures toward him. No physical contact was reported.

The boy immediately informed his mother, who contacted the police. The suspect was last seen leaving the school property in a wooded area. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate him.

During their investigation, officers learned of a similar incident involving the same suspect that reportedly occurred at the school on July 30. That incident was not reported to the police at the time.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, approximately 5’7" tall, weighing about 160 pounds, and with medium-length shaggy hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, including a hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and shoes.