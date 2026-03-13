Police investigating bomb threat in Northwest DC

The Brief A bomb threat was reported in Northwest D.C. Police say the investigation into the threat is ongoing. Police noted that the incident is not involved with the Washington Post building, nearby to the scene.



Police say they are investigating a bomb threat in Northwest D.C.

What we know:

MPD says officers are working to secure the 1000 block of 14th Street, NW, near K Street.

They say there has been no shooting — they are only investigating the bomb threat.

Police noted that the incident is not involved with the Washington Post building, which is at 1301 K Street, NW.

What we don't know:

MPD has not released many details so far.

The department posted on X about the incident at 3:47 p.m., but it's not yet clear when the threat was called in.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.