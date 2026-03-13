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Police investigating bomb threat in Northwest DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  March 13, 2026 4:06pm EDT
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FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • A bomb threat was reported in Northwest D.C.
    • Police say the investigation into the threat is ongoing.
    • Police noted that the incident is not involved with the Washington Post building, nearby to the scene.

WASHINGTON - Police say they are investigating a bomb threat in Northwest D.C. 

What we know:

MPD says officers are working to secure the 1000 block of 14th Street, NW, near K Street.

They say there has been no shooting — they are only investigating the bomb threat. 

Police noted that the incident is not involved with the Washington Post building, which is at 1301 K Street, NW. 

What we don't know:

MPD has not released many details so far. 

The department posted on X about the incident at 3:47 p.m., but it's not yet clear when the threat was called in. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

NewsWashington, D.C.