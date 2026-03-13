Police investigating bomb threat in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Police say they are investigating a bomb threat in Northwest D.C.
What we know:
MPD says officers are working to secure the 1000 block of 14th Street, NW, near K Street.
They say there has been no shooting — they are only investigating the bomb threat.
Police noted that the incident is not involved with the Washington Post building, which is at 1301 K Street, NW.
What we don't know:
MPD has not released many details so far.
The department posted on X about the incident at 3:47 p.m., but it's not yet clear when the threat was called in.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.