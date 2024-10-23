Police investigating after woman raped at Silver Spring Transit Center

article

Metro Transit Police are investigating an overnight sexual assault at the Silver Spring Transit Center.

According to MTPD, officers responded to the transit center just after 1 a.m. where a victim reported that she had been raped.

She told police that she had interacted with the suspect, who she knew, earlier in the day. She said the suspect then found her at the Silver Spring Transit Center where the rape occurred.

MTPD detectives are actively investigating.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call MTPD at 202-962-2121.