2 shot near Logan Circle; police issue lookout for vehicle

Authorities say two men were shot Friday morning near Logan Circle in Northwest D.C.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of M Street.

Police tweeted they are on the lookout for a gray Nissan van heading northbound on 12th Street Northwest. Both victims have been hospitalized.

In a separate incident, a man was shot around 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of G Street in Southeast D.C.

Police have no one in custody at this time in either of the shootings. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.