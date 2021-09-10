Police investigating after man found dead in Southeast DC

Metropolitan Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Southeast DC.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of 29th Street SE around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a man inside of a residential building suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded and found that the victim had no signs of life.

The victim remained on scene until he was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. He has been identified as 39-year-old Anthony Kelley, of Upper Marlboro.

The Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate and is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or submit a tip by sending a text to 50411.

