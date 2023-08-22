Police investigating after car stolen from Walmart parking lot with dog inside

A D.C. woman is desperate to get her pet back after she says her car was stolen with her dog in the backseat.

According to a police report, officers responded to the 300 block of Riggs Road around 7 p.m. on Aug. 20 for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim told the responding officers that she had parked her car in the Walmart parking lot and was in the store for about 20 minutes before she came out to find that her vehicle was gone.

She said a witness came over to her and said two suspects had hopped into her car and sped off going west on Riggs Road, NE.

The victim said the car was off when she went into the store and that she had her car keys with her at the time. Now, she just wants her dog, Kodak, back home.

"On Sunday, August 20, 2023 I was at Walmart when I was carjacked. But my dog was left in the car and now his missing," the victim told FOX 5 in an email. "He has been missing for days now and I need him to come home."

Kodak is described as a mini bull terrier. A $1000 reward is being offered for the safe return of the dog.

Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of the dog should call 814-429-9228 or contact MPD.