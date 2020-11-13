Police investigating after body found inside clothing donation bin in Riverdale Park

Prince George's County police are investigating after a body was found inside of a clothing donation bin in Riverdale Park.

Police say at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers received a call about a foul odor coming from a large outdoor bin meant for clothing donations. Officers found a body inside the bin upon arrival at the scene.

Riverdale police are unable to confirm if there was any foul play at this time.

Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit is handling the death investigation.