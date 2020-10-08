Police investigating after body, first thought to be a Halloween decoration, found in White Marsh parking lot

A homicide investigation is underway in Baltimore County after police say a person driving by reported a body lying in a White Marsh parking lot. This story was first reported by WJZ.

Baltimore County Police say officers responded to the 11400 block of Philadelphia Road, near the former Rustic Inn, at around 7:50 a.m.

WJZ reports the person initially thought the body was a Halloween decoration but later realized it was a body.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police detectives say there appears to be an undetermined type of trauma to the body.

The identity and gender of the victim has not been released.

Contact detectives at 410-307-2020 if you have any additional information to add in relation to this case.