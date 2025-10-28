Police investigating after 2 teens shot in Northeast DC

The Brief Two teens were shot in Northeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. One remains in critical condition. Another teen was taken into custody nearby after police found him with a gun, but he has not been charged in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.



D.C. police are investigating after two teenage boys were found shot in Northeast Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to MPD, patrol officers responded to the 200 block of 62nd Street, NE, around 4:30 p.m. after hearing gunshots.

They found two teenage boys suffering from gunshot wounds. One boy was unconscious and not breathing.

The two were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. At this time, one remains in critical condition.

Shortly after the shots were fired, police say they stopped a teen who had a gun on him. They say he will be charged with possession of an illegal firearm but as of now, he is not being charged with the shooting.

Officers are searching nearby homes and apartments to see if surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not released the names of the two teenagers who were shot, or any information on the teenager who is in custody right now.

The shooting happened near an alley. FOX 5 asked police why the teenagers were there in the first place, but they say that remains under investigation.

Police have not released a motive.

What they're saying:

"It’s heartbreaking, it’s really heartbreaking," MPD Commander Jeron Hickman said. "We have too many young people that have access to firearms. It’s frustrating for us, but I can assure that our officers were here in seconds. "

"We’re here, we’re doing the good work. We just need some of these young people, some of these young adults, to find a better way besides possessing illegal firearms."

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.