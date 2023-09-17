Police investigating after 13-year-old boy shot in Southeast DC

A 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C., Metropolitan Police say.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Ivory Lane around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any additional information on what led up to the shooting or what condition the teen is currently in.

