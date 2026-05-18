The Brief Police say a violent brawl broke out inside a Chipotle restaurant in Navy Yard. Video shows juveniles grabbing tables and chairs and striking members of another group. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been announced.



Police are investigating after a violent brawl broke out inside a Chipotle restaurant in Navy Yard on Saturday night.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 1st Street SE. According to a police report, officers responded to a 911 call reporting multiple juveniles fighting inside the restaurant.

Investigators believe two groups of unknown juvenile suspects were inside the restaurant when a verbal dispute escalated into a physical fight. Video from the scene shows members of one group grabbing tables and chairs and striking members of the other group.

Both groups fled the store in unknown directions before officers entered. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred days after U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro reiterated her stance on holding parents accountable if teens violate the citywide juvenile curfew. Her comments came as she announced a federal surge ahead of the city’s 250th celebrations.

Pirro has also criticized councilmembers who opposed an emergency curfew zone bill. While a permanent version passed, it still requires congressional review. She said parents could face citations for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which can carry fines, court‑ordered classes and up to six months in jail.

No arrests have been announced.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police investigate violent brawl inside Navy Yard Chipotle