Police investigate suspicious activity at Montgomery County church amid rising security concerns

Montgomery County Police are searching for a man spotted lurking around St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church on Norbeck Road.

The incident comes as faith communities across the country increase security following last week’s deadly shooting at a Minneapolis church.

Suspicious Behavior Raises Alarms

The backstory:

On Monday, a parishioner noticed a man lingering around the church and reportedly snapping photos of several doors and entryways. The behavior raised immediate concern.

"In light of events and the fact that there’s a church and a school here, it was definitely alarming behavior, that was appropriately forwarded to us," said Montgomery County Police Commander David Smith.

Police have since stationed patrols near the church and are in discussions with church leaders about boosting security.

"Having cameras is always very important. We have some camera-sharing initiatives throughout the county… Our community operations section will come out and do some site assessments upon request, and just help provide a law enforcement lens into some of those security-related concerns," Smith added.

Heightened Security After Minneapolis Tragedy

Big picture view:

Concerns about church safety have intensified across the DMV and nationwide following the horrific shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis just one week ago. Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed, and many others were injured at the start of mass.

Pastor Michelle Thomas of Holy and Whole Life Changing Ministries in Virginia says the tragedy highlights the need for urgent action.

"The level of apathy and normalization that we’ve given this type of evil is horrible. It’s horrible. The church has to do something. We have to act. We have a responsibility to keep our members, our children, our seniors, and ourselves safe," she said.

Funding and Partnerships a Challenge

Dig deeper:

Pastor Thomas emphasized that many churches lack the financial resources to install modern security systems.

"A lot of the churches literally don’t have the funding to install all the new cameras and all the new doors, and the doors with the buzzers and all of that. People don’t have that money," she explained.

She believes safety will require not only prayer but also practical steps and stronger partnerships with law enforcement.

"Churches need to revamp thought processes around training, partnering with sheriff departments and police," Thomas said. "Our highest and our best use at this moment is to pray and put our feet to faith… the excuses have to stop. We can do something now."

Ongoing Efforts

What's next:

Police are asking anyone with information about the man seen at St. Patrick’s to come forward.

Meanwhile, Pastor Thomas says safety will be front and center later this month. On September 23, Loudoun County pastors are scheduled to meet, with security expected to be a major topic of discussion.