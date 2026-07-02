July 4th in DC: Road closures and parking restrictions

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Driving around the nation's capital will be a major challenge this Independence Day. With the 250th anniversary drawing record-breaking crowds to the Capitol and the monuments, D.C. police have established a massive perimeter of road closures that will heavily restrict downtown traffic.

Here's a breakdown of the major road closures, parking restrictions and watercraft limitations across the city for Fourth of July weekend.

Road closures

On Friday, July 3, 2026, beginning at 10 p.m., the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Westbound I395 exit to Maine Avenue/12th Street Expressway (All traffic will continue west on I395 to Virginia)

Maiden Lane from 12th Street to Maine Avenue, SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway split to Independence Avenue, Maine Avenue, and E Street, NW (all traffic to I66 West)

Eastbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue, NW

Eastbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Independence Avenue, NW

Westbound E Street Expressway split to Potomac River Freeway/Ohio Drive (all traffic to I66 West)

The Arlington Memorial Bridge

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street, SW

Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive, SW

14th Street Bridge Inbound, SW (ALL traffic from Virginia will remain on eastbound I-395)

14th Street Bridge (HOV) Inbound, SW (ALL traffic from Virginia will remain on eastbound I-395)

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Lincoln Memorial Circle

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Independence Avenue, SW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to the Ohio Drive Bridge

Parkway Drive from Ohio Drive to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive, SW

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, beginning at 4 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Exit 4 from eastbound I395

Eastbound E Street Expressway ramp from southbound Potomac River Freeway to E Street, NW

E Street Expressway ramp to E Street from the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Eastbound E Street from 20th Street to 18th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street from H Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 3rd Street, NW

15th Street from H Street to Lower Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street, NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to C Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue from 12th Street to Washington Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, SW

12th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

C Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, SW

D Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, SW

13th Street from C Street to D Street, SW

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, beginning at 4 a.m., the following streets will be closed to "thru" traffic and restricted to "local vehicles" only. If a motorist has a reason to enter these streets (resident, parking garage, delivery, etc.), the vehicle will be allowed access to these streets:

G Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

13th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street to 6th Street, NW

7th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW

C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

5th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW

4th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street, NW to C Street, SW

2nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 2nd Street to 1st Street, NW

1st Street from D Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW

D Street from 12th Street to 6th Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 7th Street to 2nd Street, SW

7th Street from C Street to I Street, SW

School Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

E Street from 7th Street to 2nd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, SW

6 Street from C Street to I Street, SW

4th Street from C Street to I Street, SW

3rd Street from C Street to E Street, SW

C Street from 6th Street to 2nd Street, SW

D Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street, SW

2nd Street from Washington Avenue to E Street, SW

G Street from 7th Street to 4th Street, SW

L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue to 9th Street, SW

Parking restrictions

On Friday, July 3, 2026, beginning at 6 a.m., the following streets will be posted as "Emergency No Parking" and closed to vehicle traffic:

Inbound Case Bridge ramp to 12th Street Expressway/Tunnel

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 18th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

22nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

C Street from 21st Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

19th Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, beginning at 4 a.m., the following streets will be posted as "Emergency No Parking:"

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to 18th Street, NW

23rd Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

E Street from 20th Street to 18th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street from H Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

15th Street from H Street to Lower Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street, NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

13th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street to 6th Street, NW

7th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

5th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW

4th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street, NW to C Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to Louisiana Avenue, NW

2nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 2nd Street to 1st Street, NW

1st Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue from 12th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, SW

L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue to 9th Street, SW

12th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

C Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, SW

D Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, SW

13th Street from C Street to D Street, SW

Watercraft restrictions

From Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 8 a.m. through Sunday, July 5, 2026, at 8 a.m., the following area will be closed to recreational vessels. This means no boating and no anchoring. A recreational viewing area will be located south of the 14th Street Bridge Complex:

No recreational boat traffic in the area of the 14th Street Bridge (South) to the Key Bridge (North)

Columbia Island Marina Traffic will be allowed to exit south through the area, except during the fireworks show

From Saturday, July 4, 2026, at noon through Sunday, July 5, 2026, at 8 a.m., the following area will be closed to commercial vessels. Vessels must be preauthorized and designated to enter the zone:

14th Street Bridge (South) to the Key Bridge (North)

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the following area will be closed to ALL vessels:

14th Street Bridge (South) to the Key Bridge (North)

From Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 6 p.m. through Sunday, July 5, 2026, at 1 a.m., the following area will be under a Safety Zone Enforcement:

Frederick Douglass Bridge to the 11th Street Bridge.

Additional Restrictions: