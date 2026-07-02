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Wheelchair user killed after Richmond Highway crash in Fairfax County

By
FOX 5 DC
Fairfax County Crime
Published July 2, 2026 10:17 PM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 10:17 PM EDT
article

Photo courtesy of Fairfax County Police. 

The Brief

    • A woman using a wheelchair died Thursday evening after being struck by a pickup truck on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County.
    • The fatal collision occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Highway (Route 1) and Dart Drive in the Hybla Valley area.
    • As of late Thursday night, all northbound lanes of Richmond Highway were closed at Dart Drive.

HYBLA VALLEY, VA. - A woman using a wheelchair died Thursday evening after being struck by a pickup truck on Richmond Highway, Fairfax County police said.

What we know:

The fatal collision occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Highway (Route 1) and Dart Drive in the Hybla Valley area.

The victim, an adult female, was rushed to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased, according to police. 

Image 1 of 3

Photo courtesy of Fairfax County Police. 

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was not injured in the crash.

As of late Thursday night, all northbound lanes of Richmond Highway were closed at Dart Drive as detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated the cause of the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity pending notification of next of kin.

What you can do:

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Source: Information from Fairfax County Police. 

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