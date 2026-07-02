'A Capitol Fourth' 2026 concert: Guide to America’s Independence Day celebration

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As the nation celebrates 250 years of independence, the annual "A Capitol Fourth" concert is set to bring star power and patriotic fanfare to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Here's everything you need to know about the live, free concert this year.

When is the concert?

By the numbers:

"A Capitol Fourth" concert will be held on Friday, July 3, on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m.

Who is performing?

What we know:

The event will feature the national television debut of country music star Trace Adkins' new song "American Made," along with fireworks live from George Washington’s Mount Vernon.

These iconic groups will provide the patriotic soundtrack leading up to the massive fireworks display over the National Mall:

The National Symphony Orchestra will anchor the evening's music.

The Choral Arts Society of Washington and Patrick Lundy & the Ministers of Music will provide backing and lead choral performances throughout the night.

The event will feature precise and powerful performances from the U.S. Army Band "Pershing’s Own," the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, and the Joint Armed Forces Chorus.

United States Army Presidential Salute Battery will fire live cannons in time with the NSO's traditional rendition of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture during the grand finale.

Can you attend?

What you can do:

The public can currently attend "A Capitol Fourth" concert on July 3. However, officials have closed Thursday night's rehearsal to the public due to excessive heat. An announcement about Friday's concert will be made by 10 a.m.

"After a safety consultation with the Office of the Attending Physician – due to the excessive heat – only essential personnel will be permitted to attend tonight’s (July 2) rehearsal for A Capitol Fourth Concert," U.S. Capitol Police announced on Wednesday.

Entry for Friday's performances begins at 3 p.m. through the southwest Capitol grounds gates. There is no early admission to the West Lawn, and all guests must pass through checkpoints with bag inspections and metal detectors.

Food and low-profile beach/camp chairs are permitted, but several items are prohibited from the grounds.

Prohibited items

Alcoholic beverages

Glass bottles

Animals (other than service animals)

Bicycles and motorized scooters of any kind (devices required for accessibility (ADA) will be accommodated)

Firearms and ammunition (either real or simulated)

Explosives of any kind, including fireworks

Knives, blades or sharp objects of any length

Laser pointers, signs, posters

Mace, pepper spray

Sticks, poles

Electric stun guns

Martial arts weapons or devices

Umbrellas larger than 36" in diameter (umbrellas smaller than 36" will be allowed)

Pocket or hand tools such as a "Leatherman"

Sealed packages, large boxes, duffle bags, suitcases

Drones, model rockets, remote or manually controlled model gliders, model airplanes or unmanned aircraft, model boats and/or cars, and other unmanned ground or aircraft systems

Concert travel

Local perspective:

It is recommended to take the Metro to the concert due to high traffic volume and street closures. The nearest stations are Federal Center SW (Orange/Blue lines) and Union Station (Red Line).

How to watch

What's next:

You can watch a livestream of the "A Capitol Fourth" concert on Facebook, the PBS YouTube channel and PBS app.