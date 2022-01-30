Police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County

An officer is in the hospital and a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County.

Police say officers reported to the 900 block of Danville Court in Crofton around 4 a.m. for a report of family violence.

They say a mother called 9-1-1 saying she had been assaulted by her adult son, and he was not letting her leave the house. She told officers they needed to enter the home on their own because she could not get to the front door.

After entering the house, officers went up to the third floor and entered a locked bedroom to find the mother and son.

Officers told the son to get on the ground, but after initially complying, he began to fight with officers.

During that fight, a taser was used on the son but was ineffective, and one of the officers was seriously injured. Police say then the officer fired his service weapon hitting the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was taken to area hospital and is in serious condition.

Anne Arundel County and Maryland State Police are still investigating this deadly officer-involved shooting. Following that investigation, the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division will review the incident.

Police body camera footage of the shooting will be reviewed and must be released within 14 days.