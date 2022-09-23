Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate burglary and attempted rape in Silver Spring

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Silver Spring
FOX 5 DC

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police in Montgomery County are investigating a burglary and an attempted rape after a woman was attacked in her own apartment. 

Around 10:30 Friday morning, a woman was going into her Northampton Drive apartment in Silver Spring when a man attacked her from behind. 

Officers say after a struggle, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim. 

Investigators told FOX 5 that the suspect took off when the victim screamed. 

Police are asking anyone with information to call them. 