Police investigate burglary and attempted rape in Silver Spring

Police in Montgomery County are investigating a burglary and an attempted rape after a woman was attacked in her own apartment.

Around 10:30 Friday morning, a woman was going into her Northampton Drive apartment in Silver Spring when a man attacked her from behind.

Officers say after a struggle, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim.

Investigators told FOX 5 that the suspect took off when the victim screamed.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.