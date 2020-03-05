Police in Prince George's County searching for missing 6-year-old girl

article

Police in Prince George's County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl.

Stacey Naa-Korkoi Tackie was last seen Thursday at around 2 p.m. in the 6100 block of Riggs Road in Hyattsville.

Police say Stacey is 4' tall and weighs around 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multicolor jacket with a light blue shirt, navy blue pants and black and red sneakers. She may be carrying a red backpack and her hair is styled in braided plaits.

If you have any information on Stacey's whereabouts, contact the police at 301-699-2601.