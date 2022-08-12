Police identify woman struck, killed by vehicle in Bowie hit-and-run

A 20-year-old woman was struck and killed late Thursday night by a hit-and-run driver in Bowie, authorities say.

The hit-and-run happened near Route 197 and Route 50.

Investigators later identified the victim as Tatianna Rajee Heredia, 20, of D.C.

Police believe the striking vehicle is a dark color Dodge Ram. They believe it fled north on Route 197 towards Route 450.

Investigators say the striking vehicle may have damage to the front grill. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-544-5700.