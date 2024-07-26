Expand / Collapse search

Police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run, car theft in Dumfries

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  July 26, 2024 10:22pm EDT
Dumfries
article

DUMFRIES, Va. - Police have identified a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run that took place on July 20 in the parking lot of the Oasis at Montclair Apartment complex in Dumfries.

Keith Anthony McBride, 41, of Manassas, is wanted in connection with the incident, which resulted in the death of Jose Vasquez Galvan, 37, of Dumfries.

Police have issued arrest warrants for McBride, who is described as a Black man, 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighing 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

He is wanted for felony murder, felony hit-and-run, and grand larceny auto. Despite efforts to locate him, McBride remains at large.

Authorities urge anyone with information about McBride’s whereabouts to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

