Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills

Authorities have identified the man shot and killed Saturday in the Temple Hills area of Prince George's County.

Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Naylor Road at around 12 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. There they found 28-year-old Dexter Anderson Jr. of D.C. on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

Anderson Jr. was pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is continuing at this time.