Police identify man found shot to death in woods in Prince George's County, reward for arrest offered

A man was found shot to death in a residential neighborhood in Prince George's County on Wednesday morning. Police have now identified the man killed and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

What we know:

Prince George's County Police initially responded to the Stonegate at Marlton neighborhood late Tuesday, Sept. 9, after a number of residents called in to report gunshots. At the time, police investigated the area but found nothing. A call came in around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning after a man's body was discovered in a small wooded area off Old Colony Drive at Grandhaven Avenue.

The victim is an adult man who suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Thursday, police released the victim's identity as 30-year-old Randon Howard of Upper Marlboro. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified a motive or any suspects in the case. The investigation is active and ongoing. The Prince George's County Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512 or Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).