Police identify alleged drunk driver who struck 6 highway workers on I-66 in Arlington County

Virginia State Police have identified the alleged drunk driver who struck six highway construction workers on Interstate 66 in Arlington County overnight.

Kevin Blyther, 44, of Centreville, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, one felony count for failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving an injury, and one count of driving on a suspended/revoked license.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. within a highway work zone in the westbound lanes of I-66 at Quincy Street in Arlington County.

Authorities said Blyther was behind the wheel of a GMC Yukon when it struck six highway construction workers. Three people were in the GMC.

According to State Police, Blyther and another person ran away after the crash, but they were both caught near the scene.

A total of eight people were taken to the hospital, including highway workers and people from the GMC, with injuries ranging from critical to minor, authorities stated.

Blyther is being held at the Arlington County Adult Detention Center.

There was a Virginia State Police vehicle positioned in the work zone with its blue lights flashing and the work zone was equipped with additional safety equipment and amber flashing lights to alert motorists of the active Highway Work Zone.