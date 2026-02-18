Expand / Collapse search

Police identify 70-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Woodbridge

Published  February 18, 2026 11:26am EST
The Brief

    • A 70‑year‑old man was struck and killed Tuesday in Woodbridge.
    • Police say he was hit outside a crosswalk near Richmond Highway and Opitz Boulevard.
    • The driver stayed at the scene, and witnesses are urged to contact county police.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities have identified the 70‑year‑old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday in Woodbridge.

What we know:

Police say Julio Carlos Cruz Merino was hit by a 19‑year‑old driving a Toyota Camry just after 6 p.m. near Richmond Highway and Opitz Boulevard. Investigators say Merino was not in a crosswalk or designated crossing area.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not injured.

Merino was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703‑792‑6500 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince William County Police.

