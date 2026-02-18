Police identify 70-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Woodbridge

The Brief A 70‑year‑old man was struck and killed Tuesday in Woodbridge. Police say he was hit outside a crosswalk near Richmond Highway and Opitz Boulevard. The driver stayed at the scene, and witnesses are urged to contact county police.



Authorities have identified the 70‑year‑old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday in Woodbridge.

What we know:

Police say Julio Carlos Cruz Merino was hit by a 19‑year‑old driving a Toyota Camry just after 6 p.m. near Richmond Highway and Opitz Boulevard. Investigators say Merino was not in a crosswalk or designated crossing area.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not injured.

Merino was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703‑792‑6500 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.