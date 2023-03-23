Expand / Collapse search

Police identify 2 men shot, killed in southeast DC

2 men shot, killed in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a double shooting in southeast D.C. that left two men dead.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of 3rd Street near Oxon Run Park.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Jalen Dyer, of Southeast, D.C. and 20-year-old Tariq Richardson, of Temple Hills, Maryland.

No suspects or motives have been identified at this time. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.

