Police ID pedestrian killed on Columbia Pike in Silver Spring

Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed over the weekend on a Montgomery County roadway.

Police say Zelalem Yirga Adamu, 40, of Laurel was struck by two vehicles that were traveling northbound on Columbia Pike near Hillwood Drive in Silver Spring early Saturday morning around 1:50 a.m.

Investigators say on the driver of the Lexus remained at the scene after the collision. The driver of the Jeep left the scene and reported it to police hours later.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.