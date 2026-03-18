Police ID moped driver who died days after crash in Prince George’s County

Authorities have identified the moped driver who died days after a weekend crash in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

Police say 28‑year‑old Edwin Castillo‑Jiminez of Hyattsville lost control of his moped and collided with a pickup truck around 10:20 p.m. Saturday near Bladensburg Road and 40th Place in Brentwood.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries on March 17. No one in the truck was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301‑731‑4422, 1‑866‑411‑TIPS, or submit a tip at pgcrimesolvers.com.