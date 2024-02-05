Police ID man shot, killed in southeast DC

Authorities have identified a man shot and killed over the weekend in southeast Washington.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Southern Avenue on Saturday, February 4 just after 2:45 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Investigators say 51-year-old David Coe, from the District, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case. No suspects or motives have been identified.