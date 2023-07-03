Police ID man shot, killed in DC Saturday; $25K reward offered in case

Authorities have identified a man they say was shot and killed early Saturday morning in southeast D.C.

Police responded to the 500 block of Parkland Place just before 12:20 a.m. where they found 40-year-old Michael Cary suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Officers say a short time later a second man arrived at a nearby hospital emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting.

Officials say a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.