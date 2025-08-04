Police ID man killed in Prince George’s County hit-and-run crash

The Brief Man killed Saturday in Route 202 hit-and-run. Suspect may have driven a GMC or Chevy SUV. Police seek tips at 301-345-3101.



Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.

Victim identified

What we know:

Leroy Wedge, 43, of Upper Marlboro, was struck and killed while attempting to cross Maryland Route 202 near Wood Branch Court around 6:20 a.m., according to Maryland State Police.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved may be a 2012–2014 GMC Terrain or Chevrolet Equinox. The driver fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.

SUV sought by police

The crash closed Maryland Route 202 for more than three hours.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 301-345-3101.