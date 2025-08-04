Police ID man killed in Prince George’s County hit-and-run crash
KETTERING, Md. - Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.
Victim identified
What we know:
Leroy Wedge, 43, of Upper Marlboro, was struck and killed while attempting to cross Maryland Route 202 near Wood Branch Court around 6:20 a.m., according to Maryland State Police.
Investigators believe the vehicle involved may be a 2012–2014 GMC Terrain or Chevrolet Equinox. The driver fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.
SUV sought by police
The crash closed Maryland Route 202 for more than three hours.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 301-345-3101.
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Prince George's County Police Department.