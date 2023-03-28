Police ID high school senior shot, killed in Fredericksburg

Authorities have identified the 18-year-old high school senior who was shot and killed over the weekend in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Police say they responded to a shooting just before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Chadwick Court where they found the teen lying in a parking space with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials identified the victim as Jasiah Smith, 18, of Fredericksburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 540-373-3122.

"The Fredericksburg City Public Schools community is devasted by this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Jasiah," said Dr. Marci Catlett, Superintendent of Fredericksburg City Public Schools. "We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, and we want to extend our deepest sympathies and support to all those affected by this loss."

Catlett said school counselors and mental health professionals will be available for students and staff.