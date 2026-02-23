Police ID driver, passenger killed when falling tree smashes vehicle in Calvert County

Authorities have identified the victims killed when a falling tree crushed their vehicle in Calvert County on Sunday.

What we know:

Michael Lee Simpson, 60, of Deale, front‑seat passenger Virginia Marie Quesenberry, 43, of Chesapeake Beach, and rear passenger James Randall Detoto Sr., 62, of Chesapeake Beach were traveling north on Route 2 around 4:44 p.m. when a tree fell into the roadway and struck their vehicle.

Simpson and Quesenberry died at the scene. Detoto was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or events leading up to the collision is asked to contact DFC Samuel Grierson at 301‑956‑4488 or Samuel.Grierson@calvertcountymd.gov.

The investigation is ongoing.