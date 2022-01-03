Police ID 3 killed when SUV collided with snowplow in Montgomery County

Three people were killed Monday evening in Montgomery County when their SUV collided with a snowplow, according to authorities.

The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m. on Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road in the Silver Spring area, according to fire department spokesman Pete Piringer.

Officials say the SUV struck the back of the plow while both were traveling north on Columbia Pike.

The three deceased victims have been identified as 27-year-old Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks of Clinton, MD; 41-year-old Natasha Ann Hunter of Baltimore, MD; and 52-year-old Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore, MD, officials said Tuesday.



The surviving passenger is currently listed in serious condition.

The police investigation closed northbound Columbia Pike (US-29) near Briggs Chaney Rd.