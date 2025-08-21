Police: Deadly Columbia shooting was targeted; $5K reward offered

The Brief A 39-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Columbia. Police say the suspect targeted the victim and fled after shooting. A $5,000 reward is offered for tips leading to an arrest.



Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect they say shot and killed a man in a targeted attack earlier this week in Columbia.

$5K reward offered

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Dove Sail Lane and Merriweather Drive.

Officers found the victim, a 39-year-old man from Salisbury who had been staying in Columbia, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in a nearby parking lot. He died at the scene.

Victim shot at close range

Witnesses told police the suspect approached the victim as he was getting into the vehicle and shot him at close range before fleeing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.