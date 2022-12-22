Search continues for police chase suspect who drove across eastern parts of LA County

Police are searching for a driver who led officers on a chase across the eastern parts of Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 5:15 p.m. in the Pasadena area when the suspect led Irwindale Police Department on a chase.

The suspect is believed to be armed.

Other than possibly having a gun on them, it is unknown if the suspect is wanted for other crimes.

SkyFOX left the chase scene around 5:30 p.m. As of late Thursday night, no arrest has been announced in connection to the chase.