Police chase: Attempted murder suspect gets into second vehicle as LAPD pursuit continues

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are in pursuit of an attempted murder suspect in the Inglewood area. We're live with Stu Mundel up in SkyFOX.

The chase began sometime around 12:15 p.m. in the South Los Angeles area, before the driver in a Chevy Avalanche led LAPD officers through the Inglewood and Westchester areas.

The driver was seen driving erratically across multiple lanes, including driving against traffic and making abrupt U-turns.

The vehicle lost one of its tires and continued to flee from police driving on the rims of the vehicle.

Around 12:49 p.m., the driver crashed into an Audi and continued to flee. Shortly thereafter, the driver ditched the Chevy truck and got into the back of another vehicle, that appeared to be waiting for the suspect.

Two other people in the Chevy Avalanche were seen fleeing the vehicle and were taken into LAPD custody.

The chase continued at high speeds on surface streets in Willowbrook before the driver of the second vehicle led authorities back to the South LA area.

More than half a dozen LAPD cruisers continue to follow the attempted murder suspect in the second vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle continued to flee police with a flat tire on the rear of the driver's side.

Details about the initial crime were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.