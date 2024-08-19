Police chase in Gaithersburg ends in four arrests, two guns recovered

article

A shooting in a Germantown neighborhood led to a police chase that ended in four arrests Monday evening.

Montgomery County Police apprehended four male suspects, including at least two juveniles, after the brief pursuit.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 4:52 p.m. in the 19260 block of Circle Gate Drive in Germantown. The department said they found evidence of the shooting and quickly issued an alert for the suspect's vehicle.

Just after 5:30 p.m., police said they spotted the vehicle near Rothbury Drive and Arrowhead Road. They chased the group to the 20120 block of Rothbury Drive, behind the Goshen Giant grocery store, where the suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police managed to arrest all four suspects and recovered two handguns. One suspect was bitten by a police K9 and taken to the hospital with what authorities described as "minor, non-life-threatening injuries."

Montgomery County Police say the investigation is ongoing.