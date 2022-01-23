Police ask for help identifying suspects in northwest DC burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying suspects accused of a Burglary in Northwest.

It happened on Thursday in the 3000 block of K Street.



Police say just after 6:35 p.m., the suspects forcibly entered a business, and once inside, they took several items before fleeing the scene.

Police have not said what was stolen, or the value of the items.



The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below

Anyone with information about this incident, or who can identify the suspects should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.