Woman dragged and attacked by dog, bystander shoots and kills dog in Maryland: police

One woman was left injured, and a dog was left dead after an attack in Montgomery County.

Takoma Park Police responded to a 911 distress call in the 8300 block of Roanoke Avenue reporting a woman screaming in pain on June 11 around 1:18 a.m.



Police say they discovered an adult woman, who was out walking her three dogs, and was attacked by one of her own dogs while trying to break up a fight between them. According to police, the situation escalated, and one dog attacked its owner, resulting in a violent altercation.



A resident on Roanoke Avenue, says he heard the sounds of the woman's cries and screams, and rushed from his home to help. He witnessed the woman being dragged by the aggressive dog and heard her pleas for help. Police say when he saw the dog, the dog began to aggressively charge at him and, in an act of self-defense, the neighbor discharged a weapon, striking the attacking dog twice.



According to police, the woman suffered injuries during the ordeal and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The dog that attacked both the woman and charged at the neighbor succumbed to its injuries.



Takoma Park Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack and the actions taken by the neighbor in self-defense.





